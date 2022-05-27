

Kishoreganj PP Azizul Hoque passes away

He breathed his last at 12pm at Dhaka United Hospital. He was suffering from liver disease.

His namaz-e-janaga was held at historic Pagla Mosque. Later on, he was buried in his family graveyard at Brammankachuri in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep shock at his death.

His death was also condoled by AL General Secretary (GS) Obaidul Quader, Kishoreganj-1 (Sadar-Hossainpur) MP Dr. Syeda Zaika Nur Lipi, Kishoreganj- 4 (Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram) MP Rejwan Ahammad Toufic, Kishoreganj- 2 (Katiadi-Pakundia) MP Nur Mohammad, Acting President of District AL Advocate Md Zillur Rahman, GS Advocate M.A Afzol, District Bar President Advocate Mia Md Ferdous, GS Advocate Md. Aminul Islam Ratan, Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, and Member Secretary Monour Hossain Rony. He left behind his wife, two daughters, many relatives and friends to mourn his death.











KISHOREGANJ, May 26: District Public Prosecutor (PP) and Joint General Secretary of District Awami League (AL) Advocate Shah Azizul Hoque passed away on Thursday.He breathed his last at 12pm at Dhaka United Hospital. He was suffering from liver disease.His namaz-e-janaga was held at historic Pagla Mosque. Later on, he was buried in his family graveyard at Brammankachuri in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep shock at his death.His death was also condoled by AL General Secretary (GS) Obaidul Quader, Kishoreganj-1 (Sadar-Hossainpur) MP Dr. Syeda Zaika Nur Lipi, Kishoreganj- 4 (Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram) MP Rejwan Ahammad Toufic, Kishoreganj- 2 (Katiadi-Pakundia) MP Nur Mohammad, Acting President of District AL Advocate Md Zillur Rahman, GS Advocate M.A Afzol, District Bar President Advocate Mia Md Ferdous, GS Advocate Md. Aminul Islam Ratan, Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, and Member Secretary Monour Hossain Rony. He left behind his wife, two daughters, many relatives and friends to mourn his death.