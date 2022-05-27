Bhutan faces grain shortages, spike in prices, says minister

KATHMANDU/NEW DELHI, May 26: Rising fuel import costs and global grain shortages have led to a spike in domestic prices, posing a risk of food scarcity for people in Bhutan, especially in the rural areas, economic affairs minister Loknath Sharma told Reuters on Thursday.

Bhutan, with a population of less than 800,000, is confronting the impact of Ukraine war - which has caused a spike in global crude oil and grain prices - after its economy initially began to recover as pandemic restrictions eased.

"Scarcity of food commodities could fuel inflation higher," Sharma told Reuters, adding the government was worried about the impact of export restrictions on grains by some countries, though he did not name them.

Bhutan, which depends on imports to meet food demand, imported cereals amounting $30.35 million, mainly rice and wheat from India, in 2021.

Local industry leaders said recent restrictions imposed by India on wheat exports have stoked worries of a further rise in local prices, though New Delhi has said it would continue exports to vulnerable and neighbouring countries. -REUTERS











