Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NEW DELHI, May 26: Indian security forces have killed six militants in Kashmir in the past 24 hours while militants shot dead a female TV performer and a police officer, officials said on Thursday, following the conviction of the region's best-known separatist.
A New Delhi court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik for funding "terrorist" activities and for many other crimes. The sentencing prompted warnings from politicians that it would promote alienation and separatism in India's only Muslim-majority region. Shops and businesses in Kashmir remained closed for a second day of protesting against the verdict, while police detained 10 people for throwing stones and for sloganeering outside Malik's residence.
India and Pakistan each rule part of Kashmir and claim it in full. Mainly Hindu India has been fighting an armed insurgency in its portion of the region since the late 1980s.
"Three militants each of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taibawere killed in two separate gun battles in Kashmir since yesterday," Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters, referring to two militant organizations. "We have also lost a cop in one of the operations."
Kumar said militants had also shot dead 35-year-old television and social-media performer Amreen Bhat on Wednesday evening.
Militants have killed more than a dozen people, mostly police, in Kashmir this year. One of the dead was a Kashmiri Hindu government employee, worrying the region's tiny minority community.
More than 3,400 Hindus from Kashmir have been given government jobs there in recent years, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has tried to lure them back into the region after militant attacks forced them to flee in 1990.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata vs Governor, Bengal's fresh move may be new flashpoint
Bhutan faces grain shortages, spike in prices, says minister
Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Grief turns to anger after gunman murders 21 at Texas school
UN rights chief speaks with Xi amid criticism of China trip
Pakistan capital blockaded ahead of opposition protest
This handout photo taken on May 25 and provided by the South Korean Defence Ministry


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft