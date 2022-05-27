Video
Samsung Mobile BD launches smartphone Galaxy F23 5G

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh has recently launched the Galaxy F23 5G in the Bangladesh market. The smartphone is a culmination of a robust processor, AI powered Noise Cancellation feature, massive battery, advanced Power Cool Tech feature for heavy usage, and many more amazing attributes- all at BDT 27,999 only, says a press release.
Samsung's latest Galaxy F23 5G boasts a Snapdragon 750G processor, allowing users to play games without any lag or multitask with multiple apps faster. Additionally, Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 120Hz FHD+ Display to deliver a smooth and clutter-free scrolling experience. The smartphone also features a special Noise Cancellation feature, enabled by Artificial Intelligence. Under this feature, the 'Voice Focus On' mode will cut out ambient noise and amplify the receiver's voice for the clearest communication.
Moreover, the device's Power Cool Tech feature enables heavy usage for long hours without worrying about overheating. With this innovative feature, Samsung is offering the "coolest" smartphone performance. Furthermore, the device also offers a powerhouse 5000mAh battery and fast 25W charging support for day-to-night usage.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available with RAM+ (6GB of additional virtual RAM when required). The exceptional device packed with amazing features is available at a lucrative price point of BDT 27,999 only.
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung always prioritizes innovation and consumers' convenience above everything else. The latest Galaxy F23 5G has been designed in such a manner that consumers can enjoy our flagship features and innovative technologies at a great value. We hope that more consumers will be able to enjoy the ultimate smartphone experience without breaking the bank."



