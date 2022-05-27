BSEC accepts clarifications of Shakib’s gold firms

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is satisfied with the explanations from the two gold companies owned by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

The regulator of the capital market said this in a letter sent to the managing directors (MDs) of the two companies of Shakib Wednesday.

On May 18, the BSEC sent letters to the MDs of Reliable Commodity Exchange Company and Burak Commodity Exchange Company asking for clarification.

The companies sent written replies to the commission on May 22. The BSEC said the responses were "satisfactory," clearing the way for the companies to trade gold. -UNB



















