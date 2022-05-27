DCCI urges Kolkata Chamber to invest in Bangladesh



DCCI President Rizwan Rahman speaking at a meeting meet with the Calcutta (Kolkata) Chamber of Commerce at a Hotel in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, during the first day of this visit, the delegation had an industry interactive meet with the Calcutta (Kolkata) Chamber of Commerce on May 25, at a Hotel in Kolkata.

During the meeting President of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce Ms. Shailja Mehta said India is the biggest trade partner of Bangladesh in South Asia. Toward achieving advantageous trade figures, both the nations need to diversify trade with active industry participation.

She also said better market access, improved physical connectivity and transit and energy trade between India and Bangladesh are important instruments for unlocking bilateral trade potential. She also termed tourism as one of the important area where there are huge potential to tap into.

The DCCI president and leader of the delegation Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India hovers within USD 9.87 billion having a potential of USD 16.4 billion forecast by the World Bank.

He invited Indian entrepreneurs to invest in the EZs in Bangladesh that are already completed for operation. Pharmaceuticals, footwear, energy, food processing, light engineering, ICT are some of the areas where Indian investors can tap the opportunities, he said.

Moreover, initiative of signing comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between India and Bangladesh will usher in a win-win situation for both end businesses, he added. Later he also sought joint collaboration on different non-tariff issues which hinders our business scopes. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata Andalib Elias was also present on the occasion and he said there is a trade deficit in bilateral trades but it is decreasing day by day.

During the last five to six years the bilateral trade has multiplied about 2.5 times, he added. He said trade facilitation is a big issue and the High Commission is working with the government and private sector here in Kolkata to enhance it.

Later, an interactive B2B match-making was organized between members of Dhaka Chamber's business delegation and Calcutta Chamber.











