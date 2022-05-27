Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:17 AM
Business

‘Tobacco use should be discouraged by raising tobacco taxes’

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

'Increasing the price of tobacco products through tax increases is an internationally pursued method to discourage tobacco use in public health protection.
In this context, it is important to increase taxes and prices of tobacco products in the upcoming 2022-23 budget to play a supportive role in achieving 'Tobacco-Free Bangladesh' by 2040 as promised by the Prime Minister. And the tobacco tax should be increased in such a way that the use of tobacco is reduced and discouraged, "said the lawmakers and discussants at a pre-budget press conference organized by the Dhaka Ahsania Mission at the National Press Club on Thursday, says a press release.
Iqbal Masud, Director, Health and WASH Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, presided over the event attended by Prof. Dr. Md. Habibe Millat, MP and Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari, MP as the chief guest and special guest respectively.
 Prof. Dr. Arup Ratan Choudhury, Founder President, MANAS; Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor, CTFK-Bangladesh, Abdus Salam Mia, Grants Manager, CTFK-Bangladesh and SM Rashedul Islam, General Secretary, Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) were present as the speaker at the meeting.
Abdullah Nadvi, Director (Research), Unnayan Shamannay presented the keynote address at the seminar moderated by Sharmin Akter Rini, Program Officer, Tobacco Control Project, Dhaka Ahsania Mission. Welcoming remarks were made by Md. Shariful Islam, Project Coordinator, Tobacco Control Project, Dhaka Ahsania Mission.
SM Rashedul Islam, General Secretary, Economic Reporters Forum (ERF), said that in order to get a tobacco-free Bangladesh, the tax system must be reformed.
Abdus Salam Mia, Grants Manager, CTFK-Bangladesh, said that due to a lack of effective taxation, tobacco products are becoming very cheap and readily available in Bangladesh. Therefore, the tax on tobacco should be increased.
Prof. Dr. Arup Ratan Choudhury, Founding President, MANAS said that there is no alternative to increasing tobacco tax if a tobacco-free Bangladesh is to be built as directed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor, CTFK-Bangladesh, said that if the government accepts the tax proposal made at the press conference, the number of tobacco users will be decreased and new users will be discouraged.
Iqbal Masud, Director of the Health and WASH Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, said the current tobacco tax structure is too complex that is a major obstacle to discouraging tobacco use. We have to simplify this tax structure.









