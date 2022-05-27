Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP partners with BB yet again to expedite digitization

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

After maintaining a long-established partnership of thirteen years, Grameenphone (GP)  the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Bank (BB) have renewed their reliance on GP to accelerate digitization further.
Under the agreement, BB will utilize GP Mobility and the tech service leader's innovative ICT solutions, while GP will ensure the best network support to the central bank. On behalf of BB, Md. Rafiqul Islam, General Manager, and other high officials signed the agreement. Meanwhile, from Grameenphone, Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Government and Strategic Account, inked the agreement.  
During the Renewal Agreement signing ceremony, Kazi Md. Monir Uddin, Deputy General Manager; Md Abul Hashem, Joint Director; and other high officials from Bangladesh Bank were present. Representing Grameenphone, Khandaker Riaz Rahman, Head of Government and Strategic-1; Mohammad Rezwan Ullah, Head of Financial Regulator & Institutional Strategic Relations; and Md Ershadul Islam and Tajrina Alam, Strategic Account Manager, were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung Mobile BD launches smartphone Galaxy F23 5G
BSEC accepts clarifications of Shakib’s gold firms
DCCI urges Kolkata Chamber to invest in Bangladesh
‘Tobacco use should be discouraged by raising tobacco taxes’
GP partners with BB yet again to expedite digitization
ICB Sylhet branch holds exchange of views
Green growth at heart of FAO’s plan to develop food
MBL signs refinancing agreement with BB


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft