GP partners with BB yet again to expedite digitization

After maintaining a long-established partnership of thirteen years, Grameenphone (GP) the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Bank (BB) have renewed their reliance on GP to accelerate digitization further.

Under the agreement, BB will utilize GP Mobility and the tech service leader's innovative ICT solutions, while GP will ensure the best network support to the central bank. On behalf of BB, Md. Rafiqul Islam, General Manager, and other high officials signed the agreement. Meanwhile, from Grameenphone, Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Government and Strategic Account, inked the agreement.

During the Renewal Agreement signing ceremony, Kazi Md. Monir Uddin, Deputy General Manager; Md Abul Hashem, Joint Director; and other high officials from Bangladesh Bank were present. Representing Grameenphone, Khandaker Riaz Rahman, Head of Government and Strategic-1; Mohammad Rezwan Ullah, Head of Financial Regulator & Institutional Strategic Relations; and Md Ershadul Islam and Tajrina Alam, Strategic Account Manager, were also present.



















