

ICB Sylhet branch holds exchange of views

Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Biplab Kumar Saha, Assistant General Manager of Head Office, Rajat Kanti Dey, Chief Assistant General Manager of ICB Sylhet Branch, Branch Heads of ICB Capital Management Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd and respected Investors were present.

Investors spontaneously participated in the meeting and expressed views on how to overcome the current recession in the capital market.

Based on their views and suggestions, the Managing Director of ICB expressed the view that the issues discussed would be taken up in the policy-making body.









