Green growth at heart of FAO’s plan to develop food

A fresh chapter in FAO-Bangladesh cooperation was marked with the signing of a new five-year Country Programming Framework (CPF) that will accelerate the pace of agricultural transformation.

The CPF 2022-26 for Bangladesh is a strategic planning and management tool that provides the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) with a sound basis for developing its mid-term country programme, in line with the policies and development priorities of the government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the key document which prioritises sustainable and green agri-economic growth with a focus on women and youth, as well as the delivery of healthy, safe and nutritious food, a FAO press release said.

On behalf of the respective sides, the CPF was signed by Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance; and Robert D Simpson, Representative in Bangladesh for FAO.

The ceremony took place at the Planning Commission Campus in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Kabir Ahamed, Joint Secretary and Wing Chief, UN Wing, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, spoke of the importance of the CPF.

The CPF 2022-26 sets out FAO's strategic priorities, key areas of technical cooperation, and medium-term country-level programming activities.

It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2026, the 8th Five Year Plan, the 2030 Agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Perspective Plan for 2041.

It also reflects FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-2031 which seeks to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.

Innovation and technology will be important as the country's food and agricultural sectors continue to develop. Crop and livestock farmers, fishers, pastoralists, other producers and retailers - large and small - are successfully turning to innovative ideas and digital technologies.

These improvements in production and sustainable resource management keeps more money in their pockets, while also helping to reverse environmental degradation. -BSS











