MBL signs refinancing agreement with BB

Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:16 AM
Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently signed Participation Agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail of Refinance Fund under 'Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP)' Tuesday, says a press release.
Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank was the Chief Guest and Dong Dong Zhang, Principal Financial Sector Specialist, ADB was the special guest at the signing ceremony.
Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Under this agreement, Mercantile Bank will distribute the fund of SPCSSECP program to the Returning Migrant Workers, Unemployed or Underemployed youth, rural and Women entrepreneurs at a lower interest rate.
Md. Jaker Hossaain, GM of SME and Special Programme Department and Rozina Akter Mustafi, DGM and Deputy Project Director from Bangladesh Bank and Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, Head of SME Financing Division of Mercantile Bank Limited and other senior officials from both the institutions were present on the occasion.












