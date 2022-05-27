Atlona boosts audio-visual market in BD with Moin Group

Atlona, a Panduit company, which continues to serve its customers from its Silicon Valley-based global headquarters and from its international headquarters in Zurich, building its Asia-Pacific (APAC) channel partner network with strategic distribution agreements that raise the company's profile in countries with rapidly growing AV (audio-visual) opportunities.

This now includes the South Asia nation of Bangladesh, with Atlona appointing Moin Group as its distribution partner for commercial and residential AV markets.

Moin Group's strengths serving the corporate, government and hospitality verticals well-positions the company to strengthen Atlona's brand recognition and market visibility throughout Bangladesh, a quickly evolving AV market driven largely by the need for hybrid business and education solutions.

"The pandemic has inspired large corporate houses to invest in multimedia solutions and AV technologies that support professional online meetings and remote work environments, and we have seen more initiatives in higher education and seminar training being equipped with networked AV systems," said Imran Hossain, head of business, Moin Group.

"Atlona offers a diverse range of AV over IP and legacy switching solutions that fit perfectly into these systems, while positioning Moin Group as a leading AV supplier in Bangladesh."

More specifically, Imran sees very strong opportunity to build Atlona's brand value with systems integrators building out video walls, meeting spaces and enterprise-level control systems. These are ideal AV environments for flagship Atlona lines such as OmniStream AV over IP systems, Omega collaboration and presentation products, and Velocity AV control solutions. He also looks forward to working with Atlona on training and education initiatives throughout Bangladesh, including seminars with decision-makers for corporate AV purchasing, and sponsored technology orientation programs in educational institutions. -ET Now











