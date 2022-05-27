WOW Virtual BD celebrates indomitable women and girls

Strategic partners for WOW in Bangladesh, the British Council, CCD Bangladesh and Mongol Deep Foundation jointly organised a virtual event styled as 'WOW Virtual Bangladesh 2022' on Thursday.

With the theme 'Celebrating the indomitable' in heart, the virtual event celebrated women and girls while bringing everyone together.

Women and girls showcase a great fighting spirit and dedicated efforts in overcoming daily struggles and challenges. They are defeating the demons of discrimination, injustice and gender-based violence. WOW Virtual Bangladesh 2022 has been celebrated this resilience and provide further support by fostering a safe space for dialogue, says a press release.

The first day of the event began with a speech by Nahin Idris, Head of Arts, British Council, followed by a dance and song performance by Umme Habiba, Contemporary and Bharatnatyam dancer, and Sushma Das, folk singer and Ekushe Padak winner, respectively.

Besides that, Shirin Akter, former fastest female sprinter of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu Krishi Award winner, Alpana Rani Mistri shared the stories of their journey through WOW Bites. Through a One-on-One conversation Jenny Sealy, artist director of Graeae, UK and film producer Esha Yousuf, will share their experiences at the event.

The second day will start with a panel discussion under the topic of 'What it actually means to be an ally' with social media influencer Sakib Bin Rashid as moderator and four speakers including, Sharmin Rahman, Head of Corporate Branding and Engagements in Grameenphone; well-known stand-up comedian Naveed Mahbub; Dr Rumana Dowla, Founder of Palliative Care and Supportive Care Foundation; and Sabeena Akhter, Writer and Senior Programmer in WOW Foundation, UK. The discussion will be followed by a speech by Sriya Sharbojoya, Executive Director, Mongol Deep Foundation, and a drama performance by Tropa Majumdar and Pantha Shahriar.

During the third day, the festival will begin with a muppet video by Sisimpur on 'Unwanted Touch' followed by a speech by Shahana Parveen, Joint Director, CCD Bangladesh, and a dance performance by Colours of Hill, an indigenous dance group. Additionally, Sanjiboni, a transwoman working in BRAC Bank and Dr Salma Sultana, listed as one of the top 100 Asian Scientists will share stories through WOW Bites. Sara Zaker, chairperson of Mongol Deep Foundation and founder of SBK Tech Ventures and SBK Foundation, Sonia Bashir Kabir will attend the event through a One-on-One conversation.

As Bangladesh progresses, women and girls are still facing challenges at various levels of society, but are continuing to fight head-to-head to change their circumstances by supporting themselves and others around them. WOW Virtual Bangladesh 2022 will recognise this courage and commemorate these inspiring women and girls by showcasing their stories, performances, activism, music and more to bring people together.

Jude Kelly CBE, the CEO, and Founder of The WOW Foundation, launched WOW in 2010 when she was Artistic Director of Southbank Centre in London. Today, WOW challenges the belief that gender equality has already been achieved and hopes to join the dots between people, movements and ideas to change the world.



















