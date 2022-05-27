Video
Cashback, discounts on bKash payment available always

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Now customers need not wait for time-bound offers as bKash brings year-long campaign at 550 'Reward Merchant' points across the country. They can avail up to 22% instant cashback, up to 60% discount and 'Buy 1 Get 1'/'Buy 1 Get 2' offers on bKash payment for purchasing products and services. All these offers will be available till 31st December, 2022. Soon, more merchants will be included in this campaign, says a press release.
Customers will be enjoying these offers under the categories of healthcare, restaurants, hotels, online, electronics, footwear, clothing, etc. The list of 550 Reward Merchants includes: Walton, Freeland, Skechers, US Polo, KZ International, Square Hospital, Amarlab, La Gracia, Cherry Bean Coffee, Grace 21 Smart Hotel, Best Western Plus Maple Leaf, The Way Dhaka, White Palace Hotel, Hotel Zakaria International, BCDM (Savar & Rajendrapur), Travel Destination BD, Jawad Habib Hair & Beauty, etc.
To avail the offers, customers can make payment through bKash app, USSD code *247# or bKash payment gateway. Individual offer limits will be applicable for merchants. Customers can visit this website to know more details and terms and conditions of the offers as well as the list of shops - https://www.bkash.com/reward_merchant.
To make payment through bKash app, a customer needs to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or scan QR code directly at merchant points. Similarly, payment can be made with bKash account number, OTP and bKash PIN using bKash payment gateway on the online platforms. Customers can also pay by dialing USSD code *247#.


