Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:16 AM
Walton gets OEM Factory recognition from LEG

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Correspondent

Walton and LG Electronics officials pose for photograph at a business meeting held in Las Vegas, USA recently.

Country's electronic giant Walton got Leading OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Factory recognition from LGE's webOS TV platform Biz.
webOS is customer-friendly based multitasking operating system developed by LGE, where LGE has partnered with several top brands in different countries as their licensed partners. Recently they have declared Walton as their "one of the Leading ODM Factory" for both, the domestic & international markets.
Now Walton is BD's first-ever licensed manufacturer in Bangladesh for webOS TV to meet the demand of any OEM or ODM partners.
In this regard, a discussion meeting between LG and Walton officials was held in Las Vegas recently. On behalf of the two organizations, LG Electronics Inc.'s Sang Joon Jeon, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director Amdadul Haque Sarker, Walton International Business Unit's President Edward Kim and Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Mostafa Nahid Hossain attended the meeting. As a consequence, Walton Hi-Tech Industries became the first Bangladeshi licensed manufacturer for webOS TV.
Walton webOS TV is designed by the OS compatible with 4K Ultra-HD extended resolution, FHD, HD and also featured with integrated AI algorithms and voice assistance for easy control. The voice commands enable users to manage the smart devices without any hassle and enjoy personalized entertainment through voice assistance via Magic Remote or smartphone with the LG ThinQ LG ThinQ App.
CBO of Walton Television Mostafa Nahid Hossain also added, 'We strongly emphasize on giving the users new smart TV experience with advance features and technologies. And so, Walton became the first -ever and only licensed manufacturer for webOS based TV in Bangladesh.
Like the google certified android smart TV, Walton will also manufacture and deliver webOS TV. Already the trend for smart TVs use has been growing up. The new initiative of manufacturing webOS TV will further push the demand, I believe".
At its own factory with a large Research & Innovation facility at Chandra in Gazipur, Walton is manufacturing basic LED and also Google certified android smart TVs starting from 32-inch to 55-inch. Now Walton made webOS TV is adding a new milestone in the field of electronic product manufacturing in Bangladesh.


