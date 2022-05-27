Huawei cloud service sees robust growth in BD

May 26: China's telecom giant Huawei on Wednesday said its cloud service is gaining popularity in the Bangladeshi market.

The company said the Bangladeshi government is using Huawei Cloud in meeting myriads of digital needs, with many leading local and multinational companies also benefiting from the cloud service.

In February, it provided cloud service for the virtual edition of Bangladesh's largest annual book fair.

The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) has used the Huawei Cloud service to build a National e-Government Cloud, and its National Digital Foundation Platform with unified cloud infrastructure, according to Bangladeshi State Minister for ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Huawei said its cloud service has contributed a lot as BCC Cloud has served 30 plus departments and organizations and hosted 50 plus projects.

The government of Bangladesh is benefiting from Huawei Cloud as projects like integrated budget and account system for the



















