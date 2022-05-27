Xiaomi announces partnership with Leica

German camera maker Leica and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi formally announced their strategic partnership in mobile imaging on Monday last.

The first imaging flagship smartphone, produced in collaboration between the two businesses, will be unveiled in July, says a press release. "This cooperation will boost Xiaomi's imaging strategy," said Lei Jun, Xiaomi's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive. Xiaomi will be looking for a similar degree of success with the Leica logo. Previously, Huawei's flagship P and Mate series included the Leica branding.

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi and Leica are on the same page. Both firms are keen to continue exploring the optical performance and photographic experience in the mobile imaging era through progressive scientific achievements and artistic ambitions. Leica camera has been fulfilling the passions of its community by manufacturing lightweight cameras favoured by street photographer pioneers and world-class optical lenses. The 'red dot' logo and German craftsmanship make their cameras instantly recognizable.

All eyes will be on the camera of this upcoming Xiaomi gadget. One feature that distinguishes premium brands is their camera. While brands like Vivo and Oppo have made significant progress in this area, Xiaomi's breakthrough moment has yet to arrive.





















