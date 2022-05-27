Video
Daraz, BD Recycle Tech tie up for waste-management

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Leading online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (http://daraz.com.bd) has recently joined hands with BD Recycle Technologies Ltd (BRTL) to achieve sustainable development objectives and long-lasting economic growth, together.
A MoU was signed on this regard, with the two organizations opting to address the global urgency for reducing humankind's ecological footprints by changing the way we dispose of waste materials.
On behalf of Daraz Bangladesh - AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; Ahsan Jamil, Manager-CSR & Sustainable Development and Mashiur Rahman, Senior Executive, CSR & Sustainable Development; and on behalf of BRTL - Syed Amin, Chief Executive Officer; Nazmus Sadat, Co-founder & Managing Director; and Hasibul Hasan Himel, Manager, Business Development; were present during the MoU signing. The signing ceremony took place at the Daraz HQ in Banani, Dhaka.
Daraz CCAO AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) pointed to the growing concern of environment pollution and its long-term side effects on the bionetwork. "At Daraz, we feel that it is our responsibility to lead with examples, be it a matter of corporate interest or a question of safeguarding mass wellbeing. We are aware of the SDGs, and how remarkably the government is piloting our country to attain the benchmarks within given time. We, too, decided to help add some momentum to this progress, and thus, shook hands with BD Recycle Technologies to practice and grow concern regarding safe and sustainable waste-management", he commented.
This partnership, under Daraz's array of appreciable CSR initiatives, is expected to encourage industries, businesses, and consumers to recycle and reduce waste in more eco-friendly manners. At the same time, it is going to be vital in supporting a developing country like Bangladesh to move towards more sustainable patterns of consumption by the year 2030 target.


