Friday, 27 May, 2022
Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CARACAS, May 26: Venezuela's state bank said on Wednesday it would sell up to 10 percent of its shares as part of the government's plan to inject capital into public companies struggling due to a lack of investment.
Two weeks ago, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced a plan to sell off parts of public companies.
The Bank of Venezuela is the only state firm so far to have declared a share sale, although it gave no details as to when that would be. It said in a statement shared on social media that it would "begin the public offer of 5 percent progressively up to 10 percent of its social capital."
"It is the first step by Venezuelan public companies to offer on the stock market the possibility for citizens, and national and international private economic actors, to take part in the country's development through instruments of economic democratization."    -AFP


