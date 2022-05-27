Video
Political stability key to BD’s economic success: Salman

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman (extreme right) along with Haslinda Amin, Chief International Correspondent, South-East Asia, Bloomberg News ( extreme right); Hina Rabbani Khar Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (2nd from right); Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India LLP (middle); and Hari S. Bhartia Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Political stability has been key driver to Bangladesh's economic success, said Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"The real growth of Bangladesh has taken place for the last 14 to 15 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Political stability has been key to Bangladesh's economic success", said a press release quoting Salman Rahman.  
While explaining other keys determinants to economic success, he elaborated "Take the electricity crisis; when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina initially took power 14 years ago, the country was grappling with suffocating power outages.
"Electricity generation was only 4,000 megawatts at the time; currently, it is about 25,000 megawatts. Bangladesh now has power in every household. We now create more electricity than we require at night and on the verge of eliminating all sorts of power shortages."
"Our garment industry is another key to our prosperity. We began with garments and later added backward linkages to the garment sector. We now have vertically integrated businesses. We started with a cotton bale and ended up with a shirt.
As a result, he said textile industry received a significant amount of funding. This industry grew primarily due to domestic investment, but there was also some foreign direct investment (FDI).
Bangladesh is a densely populated country, with 170 million people, but we are now self sufficient in food grain production. It can meet domestic demand and also providing surplus. Rice, vegetables, and fish are our fourth and third greatest exports, respectively, Rahman informed.
He said Bangladesh has been a role model for moving people out of poverty based on continued economic progress.  He said the government has identified ICT as one of the primary drivers of growth, it offers huge potential for Bangladesh to establish a competitive position in the global market.
We were successful during the pandemic because of digital Bangladesh, and we led the fiber optic backbone up to the village level. The notion of 'Digital Bangladesh' has transformed the country into a significant center for ICT-driven export industries and digital services. We've been offering 4G connections at a moderate cost with excellent connectivity, he said.
Expressing the integration of regional cooperation, he said, "We are doing regional cooperation between Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan. We have power-sharing agreements with India; we are now seriously developing hydro-power in Nepal.
"If we can really lessen the political differences and integrate the region, South Asia has an enormous potential hotspot of economic growth," Salman said.      
About initiatives to be taken for regional integration among south Asian countries, Salman said, the dispute between India and Pakistan has to be resolved otherwise integration within South Asia will not be possible.       
Haslinda Amin, Chief International Correspondent, South-East Asia, Bloomberg News was the host of the discussion.
The other speakers included Hina Rabbani Khar Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India LLP; and Hari S. Bhartia Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group.


