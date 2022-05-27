Stocks bounce back on regulators’ latest steps

Stocks bounced back on Thursday amid choppy trading triggered by bargain hunting following the latest drives of the regulators to revamp the market.

At the end of the trading indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced. DSEX, the prime index of DSE moved up by 50.33 points or 0.81 per cent to 6,237, after losing 74 points in the past two days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also moved up 19.40 points to 2,307 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 10.24 points to 1,373.

Turnover on the DSE however, remained low at Tk 5.39 billion, up 5.06 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 5.13 billion.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission taking one after another steps to stop the market fall and increase the fund flow in the ailing market, but the confidence of investors remained shaky, they said. The securities regulator again set a 2.0-per cent circuit breaker at the lower end for prices of all listed securities to contain the ongoing free fall of stocks.

Earlier, the securities regulator has raised the margin-loan ratio to 1:1 while the government is set to extend the tenure as well as amount of the capital-market refinancing fund to help revamp the country's ailing capital market.

Out of 374 issues traded, 273 advanced, 61 declined, and 40 issues remained unchanged.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 118 points to 18,280 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 70 points to close at 10,966.



















