Tax receipts fell short of target by Tk 32,390cr in July-April

Tax collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell 12.45 per cent or Tk 32,390 crore short of the target for July-April period of the current fiscal 2021-22, according to NBR provisional data.

In the period, the NBR collected Tk 2,27,641.24 crore against the target of Tk 2,60,031.77 crore for the period.

The NBR is likely to fail the FY22 revenue target of Tk 3,01,000 crore. The initial target was Tk 3,30,000 crore. According to the data, the NBR has to collect Tk 73,358.76 crore more to meet the revised revenue target for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The revenue earnings, however, grew by 15.21 per cent in July-April of FY22 compared with those of Tk 1,97,583.43 crore in the same period of the past fiscal year, the data showed.

In the 10 months of FY22, customs revenue witnessed the highest growth, 19.51 per cent, to stand at Tk 73,060.20 crore against Tk 61,131.63 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The customs revenue earnings had a shortfall of 9.87 per cent or Tk 7,850.6 crore against the July-April target of Tk 80,910 crore.

The value-added tax collection growth stood at 10.57 per cent to Tk 84,895.21 crore in July-April of FY22 compared with that of Tk 76,781.59 crore in the same period of FY21.

The VAT collection fell 15.38 per cent or Tk 13,683.47 short of the target of Tk 98,578.68 crore for the period.

The direct tax collection in the July-April period grew by 16.78 per cent to Tk 69,685.77 crore compared with that of Tk 59,670.21 crore in the same period of FY21.

The income tax collection shortfall was 10.95 per cent or Tk 7,824.82 crore against the target of Tk 77,510.59 crore. In April, the revenue earnings from customs duties were Tk 7,986.76 crore, from VAT Tk 9,618.7 crore and from income tax Tk 6,027.59 crore.




















