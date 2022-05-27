Workers demand withdrawal of tax on bidi industry

Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of National Press Club demanding withdrawal of ten percent advance income tax imposed on bidis.

Thousands of bidi workers demonstrated to press home their five-points charter of demand.

Their demands are reduction of tariff on bidis in the forthcoming budget, withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidis, enactment of protection law for bidi workers, ban on issuance of bidi factory licenses without site inspection and legal action against counterfeiters. The labor leaders, later, handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister. M. K Bangali, President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, led the demonstration.

Conducted by Joint Secretary of Federation Harik Hossain, Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation General Secretary Abdur Rahman was present as the chief guest. Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Acting President Amin Uddin (BSc), Vice President Nazim Uddin, Vice President Lokman Hakim were present as special guests.

Addressing the demonstration, the speakers said the bidi industry provides the means of livelihood of the helpless, extremely poor, physically handicapped, widows and many other families.


















