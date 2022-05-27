Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:14 AM
Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

PARIS, MAY 26: Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Alexander Zverev both saved a match point in five-set French Open thrillers, while 13-time winner Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Novak Djokovic eased into the third round Wednesday.
Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after four hours and 34 minutes.
"I feel tired," said Alcaraz. "It was a great battle, a great match and we fought until the last point."
The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men's title, and backed as the man to break the stranglehold of Djokovic and Nadal.
But he was pushed to the limit by the seasoned Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a Grand Slam came when he made the quarter-finals in Paris six years ago.
Alcaraz, the tour's dominant player in 2022 with a season-leading four titles, fought off a match point to break Ramos-Vinolas as he served at 5-4 in the fourth set.
He then clawed his way back from 3-0 in the decider, producing an outrageous backhand pass to retrieve the break and more sensational baseline scrambling to move 5-4 in front before closing out victory with an ace.  
Alcaraz goes on to face US 27th seed Sebastian Korda, the last man to defeat him at Monte Carlo in April in what was his only loss in 19 matches on clay this season.
Zverev, a 2021 semi-finalist, dug himself out of a deep hole against Argentina's Sebastian Baez to avoid his earliest loss at a major in three years.
Zverev overcame Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 and will play Brandon Nakashima of the US for a place in the last 16.
"I'm happy still being in the tournament right now," said Zverev, who was match point down on serve at 4-5 in the final set.
"I was planning my holiday in Monaco, where I was going to go and who I was going to with and that relaxed me, thinking about the beach.
"You just have to find a way."
It was the third comeback from a two-set deficit in Zverev's career. He trailed fellow German Oscar Otte 2-0 in the opening round at Roland Garros a year ago before his run to the last four.    -AFP



