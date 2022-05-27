Video
Harmony reigns as Ancelotti and Real proves a winning combination

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) jokes with Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao during a training session at the Ciudad Real Madrid in the Madrid's suburb of Valdebebas during the club's Media Day on May 24, 2022 ahead of their UEFA Champions League final match against Liverpool. photo: AFP

MADRID, MAY 26: Even Carlo Ancelotti, the calm and carefree Italian, whose return to Real Madrid has been as harmonious as it has been successful, will get the jitters before Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.
No manager has reached as many Champions League finals as Ancelotti's five, with the 62-year-old winning three of his previous four, the first with AC Milan almost two decades ago, back in 2003.
But experience has not made the build-up to the biggest games any easier.
"The most stressful moment is always in the three or four hours before the game. It's a physical thing and I've struggled with it a bit more this season," Ancelotti said at a press conference on Tuesday, a smile coming across his face.
"There is a lot of sweating, the heart beats faster and those negative thoughts creep in. Believe me, there is no tablet or medicine you can take. You just have to put up with it."
As Ancelotti spoke, journalists laughed and shortly after, the players laughed too, Ancelotti beginning his training session at Valdebebas with a short speech, the squad huddled round, applauding as it finished.
"For now it's about enjoying it," said Ancelotti. "We are calm, they are calm. Everyone is happy, there is a good atmosphere.
"As we get closer to the match there will be all the other things, some nerves, which is all very normal. Today it's just about really looking forward to playing in another final."
Ancelotti's ability to manage and motivate players means his tactical nous perhaps get overlooked.
Real Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare, finishing 13 points ahead of Barcelona. In the early months, Ancelotti successfully fixed Madrid's defence, which had been ripped apart after the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.
He found a way of playing that unleashed Vinicius Junior, the 21-year-old Brazilian, who he said had "a motorbike in his boots" and who this season has been one of the deadliest forwards in the world.
He unashamedly played deeper, which suited Vinicius and Karim Benzema on the break, and accommodated a classy but ageing midfield.
"(Jurgen) Klopp and (Thomas) Tuchel, the German school of tactics, they have brought more intensity in recent years," Ancelotti said.     -AFP


