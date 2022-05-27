Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'One in a million' Klopp makes Liverpool a European giant again

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

LIVERPOOL, MAY 26: "We are not here by any kind of magic," said Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool's third appearance in a Champions League final in five years. "We deserve this."
Real Madrid stand in the Reds' way at the Stade de France on Saturday, just as they did four years ago in the first of Liverpool's European Cup finals under their German guru.
The 3-1 defeat that night in Kyiv as a result of two goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius, having lost star man Mohamed Salah early on to a dislocated shoulder, might have broken other sides.
"This was a harsh night for us," Klopp reflected on Wednesday.
Instead, a year later, the Reds were back on the biggest stage to right those wrongs by beating Tottenham in Madrid to lift a sixth European Cup.
Since then Klopp has also ended Liverpool's 30-year wait to win a league title, in 2020.
"If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title," Klopp said when he first arrived as Liverpool manager. Seven years on, they are on the verge of winning three trophies in one season -- and it could have been four.
Saturday's final will be their 63rd game of the campaign, having reached the final of every competition.
The League Cup and FA Cup are already back in the Anfield trophy room, but Manchester City held off Liverpool's charge since the turn of the year to win a thrilling Premier League title race on Sunday.
"Without the Champions League it would be a great season. With the Champions League it would be a fantastic season," Klopp said.
Credit for Liverpool's sustained success has been shared around.
The club's outgoing sporting director, Michael Edwards, has been lauded for near-faultless
recruitment in the transfer market.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise
Harmony reigns as Ancelotti and Real proves a winning combination
'One in a million' Klopp makes Liverpool a European giant again
Best time for women's cricket
National football team leaves for Indonesia today
Black Belt certificate and Belt award held
Bangladesh Army 'Jalkrira' competition held
Mushfiq, Liton take onus again to avoid innings defeat


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft