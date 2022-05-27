It's the best time for women's cricket in all respects. First time in the history of Indian cricket, all match officials (two on-field umpires, reserve umpire and a match referee) in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge in Pune are women.

"There is a huge potential for women to be involved in different aspects like umpiring and match refereeing and to make it a career. There are other areas also such as coaching, video analysis, commentary, Physiotherapy etc which can also be taken up as a career. If they are encouraged to take on these roles - they could develop interest in it and pursue it as a career", believes former India women's team captain Shubhangi Kulkarni, who played 19 Tests and 27 ODIs.

The future is bright for women to take up roles in umpiring. The recently concluded ICC Women's Cricket World Cup had quite a few match officials and that has motivated many who have not made it to the top as players to consider umpiring to stay involved with the game. Also the monetary benefits for this role allows women to take this up as a career.

Difficult than playing

Kulkurni, however, feels that umpiring is more difficult than playing. "Umpires have to be more focused and to be fit to stand on the ground the whole day - or the entire period of the game".

"Players have a chance to relax a bit when they are not in action during the match but umpires have to be in action and focus from the 1st to the last ball. This requires tremendous concentration and fitness. Also they are the centre of attraction and have to bear the heat if they make mistakes. It's not easy to be an umpire".

Purnima Rau, who has coached the women's team says that in her time, the women umpires had to struggle a lot.

"In our time we had Sumathi Iyer (ex player) donning the role of an umpire. It was really a struggle for her getting that requisite experience from the board. I am happy that now those shackles are broken".

"It was heartwarming to see the on field umpires being women. You need good fitness, game and law knowledge, anticipation and passion to continue umpiring in all its ups and downs. There will be many more women who will take up this domain and be successful as always. Tough job which women will do easily".

Nilima Jogalekar/Barve, the BCCI referee, wants more Indian umpires and match referees to be inducted in the ICC panels.

"The BCCI first Introduced women as Match referee's way back in 2008. Now the gates have opened for women umpires as well. Our two Umpires are in ICC's associate nations panel. We saw Australia taking the lead by having women umpires in the men's domestic tournament. Then we saw the women's World Cup in England. In Australia and NZ, there are the highest number of women match officials. All have done a remarkable job on the field".

"Lot more leagues all over the world are taking place. So in future demand for MO's is bound to go up. That's going to be enough reason for girls to take up umpiring. Climbing up is going to be faster and easier. So girls take up umpiring and be in the driving seat (in the thick of things on field). Next big thing will be the IPL , CWG , U 19 W.Cup. long list...... So go ahead and take up this noble profession", she signed off.

















