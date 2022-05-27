Black Belt certificate and Belt award held

Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022
Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Black Belt certificate and Belt awarding ceremony held on Wednesday at elite restaurant in presence of eminent personalities organised by Koyo Karate Do Council. Head Coach Md. Alamgir Hossain, Syed  Md. Zakir Hossain and Coach Golam Zakir Mia were present on the occasion. Abdur Rashid Serniabat, Mizanur Rahman, Jebunnesa Matin and Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, Vice-presidents of the organization, Shafiqul Islam Shamim, Publicity Secretary and General Secretary Bangladesh Sports Journalists Committee were also present on the occasion.     photo: Observer DESK


