Bangladesh Army 'Jalkrira' competition held

Closing and prize distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Army 'Jalkrira' (Swimming, Water polo and diving) Competition 2022 held on May 26 (Thursday) at the divisional swimming pool of Rangpur Cantonment. Major General Md. Abu Sayed Siddique, Master General of Ordnance of Bangladesh Army, handed over the prizes among the winners as chief guest. Jessore Range emerged as champions of the 14-team event winning seven gold medals, six silver and five bronze medals while Ghatail Range became runners up claiming as many gold, 11 silver and three Bronze medals. UP Corporal Jewel Ahmed of Jessore Range named the best swimmer while UP Corporal Md. Jewel Rana of Bogura Range adjudged the best water-polo player. photo: ISPR