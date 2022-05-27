Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022
Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Mushfiq, Liton take onus again to avoid innings defeat

Shakib\'s 19th Test fifer

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib's 19th Test fifer
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) and Liton Das run between the wickets during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Like first innings, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das took the responsibility to pick up the team from the trench, as Bangladesh lost top four batters to manage 23 runs. Bangladesh were 34 for four at the end of day-4 of Dhaka Test and still in dearth of 107 runs to avoid innings defeat.
Hosts opener Tamim Iqbal was the first man to go yet before opening the account, meaning a pair for the experienced opener, who also departed for a duck in the first innings. One-down batter Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who scored nine runs in the earlier innings, scored couple of runs while skipper Mominul Haque continued sorry figure and was caught behind the wicket on not. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the last Bangladesh batter to head off on 15.
Mushfiq, who was unbeaten on 175 in the first innings, was batting on 15 and another centurion Liton was on 1 when the day's game called off on Thursday at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.
Asitha Fernando got two wickets and Kasun Rajitha took one for Sri Lanka.
Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight's 282 for five, Sri Lanka had two wicketless sessions to score runs rapidly. Angelo Mathews, starting from 58, remained unbeaten scoring 145 runs, who scored 199 in Chattogram while Dinesh Chandimal restarted batting from 10, had also reached a three digit figure and stopped on 124.
Bangladesh bowlers however, got rhythm in the early hour of the last session of the day and seized last five Lankan wickets within 10 overs as the Islanders were wrapped up on 506 runs with 141 runs' lead.
Shakib Al Hasan was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker, who notched five for 96 runs delivering 40.1 overs while speedster Ebadot Hossain hauled four for 148 runs. It was the 19th fifer for Shakib.
Bangladesh on Monday, opted to bat first winning the toss but lost top five batters within 6.5 overs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan among the top five were returned for respective ducks. Opener Joy was bowled out cleanly in the very 2nd ball of the game, Tamim followed Joy in the next over while Shakib was dismissed in the first ball he faced as the 5th batter.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque had gone for eight and nine runs respectively.
Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 175 and Liton Das's 141 runs' splendid innings duo however, gave Bangladesh to a heavily built total of 365 runs' first innings.
Lankan speedster duo Kasun Rajitha and Avishka Fernando shared all but one Bangladesh wickets between them. Rajitha picked up the maiden fifer of his career. He hauled five for 64 and Avishka claimed four for 93.


