

A Test match to forget for Tamim

He could have got it in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram had he not cramped and retired hurt on 133. He though came back to bat but couldn't add any run to his total.

Mushfiqur Rahim meanwhile got a share of luck and became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach the landmark.

But from then Tamim's luck started betraying him to an uncanny degree.

Coming to the second Test against Sri Lanka at his favoured venue Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, he not only failed to score 19 runs but also experienced the first pair of ducks in his 14-year long career for the first time.

Pacer Asitha Fernando was responsible for both ducks. In the first innings, Tamim survived just four balls before bagging a duck and in the second innings, he stayed in the crease for 11 balls to get another duck.

Tamim so far scored 4981 runs in 126 innings of 66 Tests at an average of 40.16. He has 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries under his belt. -BSS













