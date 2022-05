Taijul fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh left arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct Wednesday during the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

It was the 69th over of Sri Lanka's batting innings, when Taijul, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Angelo Mathews, hitting him, when the batter was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

Taijul thereby, was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Sharfuddola, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

Taijul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Taijul's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.