Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Man held with 70 gold bars at HSIA

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Customs preventive team on Wednesday night detained a man with 70 gold bars from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The detainee- Md Abdul Aziz Akand works as a pantry man in Bangladesh Biman Flight Catering Centre (BFCC) kitchen.
Eight kilograms of gold bars worth around Tk 6.5 crore was recovered from his body.
Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Customs House Md Sanwarul Kabir confirmed the matter to BSS saying that, "On secret information, customs house officials kept an eye on Aziz and detained him around 8:00pm last night. He was supposed to smuggle the bars, which were bought here from Dubai in a separate airplane."
Case under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was filed against the smuggler before he was handed over to the Airport police, the officials added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held with 70 gold bars at HSIA
BNP looks for secret alley to grab power: Quader
Not Padma Bridge, AL’s plundering causes BNP’s heartburn: Fakhrul
Residents of Shyampur in the city have been suffering from various water-borne diseases
Indictment hearing in 2 cases against Khaleda on June 14
BD seeks Canada’s support in technical education
Absconder Mufti Abdul Hai arrested from Fatullah
3 Ctg mega project designs get Ministry nod


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft