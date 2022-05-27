Man held with 70 gold bars at HSIA

The Dhaka Customs preventive team on Wednesday night detained a man with 70 gold bars from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The detainee- Md Abdul Aziz Akand works as a pantry man in Bangladesh Biman Flight Catering Centre (BFCC) kitchen.

Eight kilograms of gold bars worth around Tk 6.5 crore was recovered from his body.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Customs House Md Sanwarul Kabir confirmed the matter to BSS saying that, "On secret information, customs house officials kept an eye on Aziz and detained him around 8:00pm last night. He was supposed to smuggle the bars, which were bought here from Dubai in a separate airplane."

Case under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was filed against the smuggler before he was handed over to the Airport police, the officials added.