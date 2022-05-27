Video
Home Back Page

Not Padma Bridge, AL’s plundering causes BNP’s heartburn: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party is feeling heartburn not for the construction of the Padma Bridge, but for the massive plundering of money from the project.
"The Padma Bridge which was supposed to cost Tk10,000 crore is now being built spending Tk 30,000-40,000 crore. So, we're feeling heartburn not for the construction of the bridge but for the plundering of thousands of crores of taka from the project," he said.
Speaking at a book launching programme, the BNP leader also alleged that the ruling party leaders are looting people's hard-earned money and siphoning off it abroad. "This is the cause of our heartburn"
Zia Parishad arranged the programme at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office marking the launching of a new book on late president Ziaur Rahman.
Earlier on Wednesday, Road Transport Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a programme said the hearts of the BNP leaders are getting burnt as the much-awaited Padma Bridge is set to be opened to traffic on June 25 next.
Fakhrul said the government has destroyed all the achievements of the nation and imposed a burden of loans on the country's people.
"They (govt) are now always bragging about Padma Bridge. This bridge is not being constructed with anybody's paternal property. It is being built with the money taken from the pockets of the country's people," he observed. The BNP secretary general alleged that the ruling party leaders are looting money from all mega projects in many ways.
About the under-construction metro rail project in the capital, he said many stations are being made unnecessarily within a very short distance only to plunder public money.    -UNB


