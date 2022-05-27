BD seeks Canada’s support in technical education

Canada-Bangladesh agreed to work for the development of knowledge sharing technology education in reputed educational institutions of Bangladesh on the basis of joint partnership.

Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Lilly Nicholls expressed this interest during a meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak at ICT Tower, Agargaon on Wednesday.

Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Bangladesh Startup Company Limited, Counselor of the Canadian Embassy and other senior officials of the ICT Department were also present.

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the country's ICT sector has stood on a strong footing just because of effective steps in the IT sector in the last 13 years. About 2 million young people are entering the workplace in the country. Bangladesh is earning $1.4 billion in IT / ITES sector. Bangladesh ranks second in online labour force. About 6 lakh 50 thousand freelancers in the country are earning about $700 million from the outsourcing sector.

He informed the Ambassador that the target has been set to earn $5 billion in the IT / ITES sector by 2025 and ensure 100 per cent internet connectivity and government services. He requested for the establishment of a university under Canada-Bangladesh management on various issues including ICT sector.

Palak further said that in order to build technology-based manpower and provide training in new technologies including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Robotics in the face of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, "Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology", "School of Future" and specialised labs are being set up in a number of universities.











