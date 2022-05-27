Video
Attempt On PM’s Life 

Absconder Mufti Abdul Hai arrested from Fatullah

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) has arrested Mufti Abdul Hai, convicted in the case of attempted assassination of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Kotalipara in Gopalganj and bombing at Ramna Batamul.
Members of RAB-2 arrested Mufti Abdul Hai, former Amir (chief) and founding member of the banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji), from Fatullah in Narayanganj on Wednesday night.
Mufti Abdul Hai has been absconding since the Ramna Batamul bombing in 2006.
Khandaker Al Moin, Legal and Media Wing Director of RAB, briefed journalists on Thursday, a day after RAB-2 arrested Hai from Fatullah upazila in Narayanganj.
An accused in at least 13 cases, the senior militant was sentenced to life term in two other cases, Moin said.
Mufti Hai first went into hiding near his father-in-law's house in Gouripur upazila of Cumilla after his involvement in the attacks surfaced in 2006. He later shifted to Narayanganj.
He was the founder and editor of a newspaper "Jago Mujahid", in Dhaka's Khilgaon, where fellow militants including Mufti Hannan held meetings.
The government banned the newspaper in 2000. He was arrested that year but was released after two months on bail.
On July 20 of 2000, an attempt was made to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at a public meeting venue at Kotalipara in Gopalganj. The court sentenced 14 militants to death in that case.
On June 23 in 2014, a court sentenced eight people including the top leader of Huji--Mufti Hannan to death and six others to life imprisonment, for bombing and killing 10 people at Ramna Batamul on Bengali new year function on 2001.


