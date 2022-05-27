Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022
Home Back Page

3 Ctg mega project designs get Ministry nod

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 26: The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for construction inter-design in the junction of three mega projects of Karnaphuli Tunnel, 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway and 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project at Patenga has been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
Presently, the RDPP is waiting for the approval by the Planning Ministry, then by ECNEC.
Hasan Bin Shams Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer, "We have been trying to construct the inter-design very soon before the launching of three mega projects."
Meanwhile, the CDA had undertaken the projects to avert any disaster in the junction.
The construction of CORR has already been completed while construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel and the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway will be completed on December this year.
The CDA is constructing the inter section design in the North Bank of the Karnaphuli while the Bridges and Roads Transport Ministry will construct such an Inter section design in the South Bank of the Karnaphuli.
The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high is being construct by Bangladesh Bridge Authority. The 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram.
The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.
It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.  Meanwhile, the 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project has already been constructed. Under the project, a 15.2 Kilometre long road have been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.  The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.


