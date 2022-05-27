20 injured in BCL-JCD clash on DU campus



Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal clashed near the High Court, adjacent to Dhaka University campus on Thursday. photo : Observer

Eyewitnesses said they heard a sound of open firing at that time. But it is still unknown from which group the sound of the fire came.

From the very morning, leaders and activists of different hall units of BCL DU branch led by respective hall president and secretary took position at several points of the campus with iron rods, hockey sticks, bamboo sticks and sharp weapons to thwart JCD's entrance on the campus.

However, JCD leaders and activists tried to enter the campus at around 12:00 pm from the Hight Court area to hold their prescheduled protest programme at DU.

As soon as they tried to enter the campus, previously positioned BCL leaders and activists swooped on them.

At this time, both groups were seen throwing brick chips to each other. The clash left at least 20 JCD men injured while some of them are injured immensely. They are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital.

Other than this, Abir Ahmed, a journalist of online portal 'The Daily Campus' was attacked by BCL activists while he went live broadcasting the clash at the High Court premises. They snatched his mobile phone at this time.

Abir said, "I was broadcasting the coverage live when the leaders and activists of Chhatra League attacked me and snatched my mobile phone."

"Seven people have received first aid from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and one of them has been admitted so far," Bacchu Mia, Inspector in-charge of DMCH police outpost, told journalists.

However, Akhter Hossain, JCD DU branch Convenor, claimed at least 30 to 35 JCD men were injured, of them, 20 were injured immensely who are now undergoing treatment in different private hospitals.

He further alleged Chhatra League of opening gunfire towards them.

However, Chhatra League leaders said general students of the DU were protesting Chhatra Dal from entering the campus as JCD was trying to ruin the environment of education on the campus.

Lekhak Bhattacharjee, General Secretary of BCL central committee, said, "Chhatra Dal is trying to reinstate their terrorist activities on the campus again. As part of their plan, they are ruining the peaceful environment of the campus. General students are protesting them and Chhatra League has just expressed solidarity with the general students."

On May 24, Chhatra League carried out sporadic attacks on Chhatra Dal while they were on their way to the university's Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) from the Central Shaheed Minar area to hold a pre-scheduled press conference at Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) to clarify the comment of JCD General Secretary made on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On this day, at least 40 JCD leaders and activists were injured.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the DU administration filed a case against 300 to 400 unidentified people over the clash accusing them of damaging two BRTC buses, trying to thwart the peaceful elections of DU Senate, attacking gateman of Carzon Hall and damaging the national resources.













