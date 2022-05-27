Bangladeshi photographer Asaf's photos on Switzerland exhibition

The photo exhibition titled 'Emotions to Generate Change' by Bangladeshi photographer Asaf Ud Daula and Italian film maker and wrtiter, dedicated to Pope Francis' Encyclical Laudato si', was held at the World Economic Forum in Davos from May 22-25.

The exhibition was initiated by Aurora Vision, with the collaboration and sponsorship of the Holy See's Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development, according to a press release.

After the launching that took place right in the Vatican with the words of Pope Francis at the end of the Angelus on October 31, 202.

The exhibition in St Peter's Square on the occasion of COP26, held at the same time in Glasgow will also in Davos emphasize the need to embark on a path of ecological conversion and universal fraternity.

And it may spur world leaders to adopt with increasing conviction and strength national and international policies aimed at combating climate change and promoting integral ecology.

The opening event of the exhibition, selected shots of which was held on May 22 at 5:30pm at Goal 17 Partners Space, Kurgartenstrasse 1, curated by Handshake and Goal 17 Partners.

Speakers was: Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim Partners; Lauren Smart, Chief Commercial Officer, S&P Global Sustainable1; Marta Guglielmetti, Executive Director, Global Solidarity Fund; Lia Beltrami, director, writer and art director of the exhibition; Margaret Kuhlow, Finance Practice Leader, WWF International; Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Guggenheim Partners, George Vradenburg Founding Chairman, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative, and JR Kerr, CEO, Handshake. The exhibition's subject is creation and, at its center, women, men, and children, in a journey that tells the encyclical in 40 sentences. Five of the most profound panels chosen by the authors are on view in Davos.