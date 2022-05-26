Video
FM urges UNHCR to expedite Rohingya repatriation

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen urged the UNHCR to enhance their activities in Rakhine in creating an environment conducive for the sustainable
repatriation of the persecuted Rohingyas to their home country.
"Bangladesh expects international community, in particular UNHCR, to enhance their activities in Rakhine in creating environment conducive to the sustainable repatriation of the persecuted Rohingyas," Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen made this urge to the visiting United Nations High Commi-ssioner for Refugees and Under-Secretary General Filippo Grandi on Wednesday during a call on meeting at his office. Bangladesh Foreign Minister highlighted the introduction of informal education for the Rohingya children under Myanmar Curriculum in Myanmar Language, skill development activities, livelihood opportunities, health facilities etc. both in Cox's Bazar and in Bhasan Char. He expressed hope that these initiatives would facilitate their reintegration in Myanmar society upon return.
He thanked UNHCR for its continued engagement in the humanitarian operations for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.
In reply, the High Commissioner informed that his organization is making efforts in this regard and assured that he will further pursue this. He underscored that the UNHCR is on the same page with Bangladesh concerning voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister expressed concern over the presence of a huge number of persecuted and displaced Rohingyas, which might have multifaceted ramifications on the entire region. The High Commissioner lauded Bangladesh for temporarily sheltering and generously providing for such a huge number of displaced Rohingyas while sharing his experience of the visits to Cox's Bazar Rohingya Camp and Bhasan Char.
He assured to extend all sorts of support to Bangladesh in ensuring sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Rakhine. He also informed that the UNHCR and other international agencies are undertaking a number of projects for the benefit of the local population in Cox's Bazar.
While highlighting various aspects of Bhasan Char, Foreign Minister emphasized the full engagement of UN systems in Bhasan Char to provide humanitarian assistance for all the relocated Rohingyas on the island.
High Commissioner Grandi reiterated the need to continue providing necessary support to the government of Bangladesh for Bhasan Char. He underscored that ensuring sustainability of the Bhasan Char project is important and all should work together on this.



