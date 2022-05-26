Video
19 children, 2 teachers killed in Texas school shooting

Biden calls Americans to stand up against US gun lobby

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

A mother comforts her terrified child after the mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. (Inset) Salvador Ramos, the teenage shooter. PHOTO: AFP

TEXAS, May 25: A teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults after storming into a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, the latest bout of gun-fuelled mass murder in the United States and the nation's worst school shooting in nearly a decade.
The 18-year-old suspect, who was killed apparently by police, also had shot his own grandmother before fleeing from the scene, then crashing his getaway
car and launching a bloody rampage at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.
The motive was not immediately clear.
Law enforcement officers saw the gunman, clad in body armour, emerge from his crashed vehicle carrying a rifle and "engaged" the suspect, who nevertheless managed to charge into the school and open fire, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Erick Estrada told CNN.
Speaking from the White House hours later, a visibly shaken US President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful US gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher "common-sense" firearms safety laws.
Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff daily until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy.
Governor Greg Abbott said that the suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.
Authorities said the suspect acted alone.
After confusing early accounts of the death toll, the state attorney general's office in an official statement put the tally of lives lost at 18 children and two adults, including the gunman. A Texas DPS spokesperson later told CNN that 19 school children and two adults were killed, not counting the shooter.
The school's student body consists of children in the second, third and fourth grades, according to Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, who also addressed reporters. Pupils in those grades would likely have ranged in age from 7 to 10.
The carnage unfolded 10 days after 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood. Authorities have charged an 18-year-old man who they said had travelled hundreds of miles to Buffalo and opened fire with an assault-style rifle at a grocery store.    -Reuters


