BGMEA asks for slash of electricity, gas prices

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded reconsideration of the increase in electricity and gas prices.

They sent a letter signed by BGMEA president Faruque Hassan to the State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid on Wednesday.

BGMEA President said, "Many steps are being taken to reduce the pressure on the balance of payments and foreign exchange reserves, as well as keep prices in check. I think the export sector, especially the textile and garment sector will continue to play an important role in this regard. You will be pleased to know that at

the end of this fiscal year, for the first time, our garment exports will exceed US$ 40 billion.

"In order for the textile and garment industry to continue to play a role in this disintegration of the economy and to retain its competitiveness, I think it would be appropriate to suspend the increase in electricity and gas prices at this time. Not only in the interest of the textile and garment sector, but also the increase in the price of electricity and gas will have a direct impact on the daily necessities and services. As a result, it will be difficult to control the current pressure on prices," he added.

It is pertinent to note that the head of the International Monetary Fund has recently advised the governments of the least developed countries to provide food and energy subsidies to control the situation. While the IMF and the World Bank have always been opposed to subsidies, this suggestion by the IMF chief undoubtedly demonstrates the depth of the crisis.

He said, "As you are aware, despite hundreds of adversities, our export sector has started to turn around. In the first 10 months of this year, our exports have grown by about 36 per cent. Although we are not overwhelmed by this growth, we have faced a number of challenges during this period of turnaround, among which are crude oil crises, rising fuel prices, abnormal increase in container and ship freight, and so on. Despite the increase in exports, our entrepreneurs are struggling to meet the increased production costs."

"On top of this, as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, on the one hand, global food prices, including fuel oil, are rising, and on the other hand, there are growing fears of economic recession in several countries, including Europe. Inflation is rising sharply in the world, which is affecting the demand and purchasing power of garments in the international market. At the same time, we are concerned about the scarcity of raw materials and rising prices due to the lockdown under China's 'zero-covid policy'."











