Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:44 AM
Public, private organisations agree for  reintegration of expat returnees

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

Country's public and private sector organizations working in the migration sector on Wednesday pledged to work together for the reintegration of Bangladeshis returning from abroad.
A pledge was signed at the closing ceremony of the first phase of 'Public-Private Sector Partnership for Reintegration in Bangladesh (PPP)' organized by the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) at a city hotel in Dhaka.
Joining the event as chief guest, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment
Minister Imran Ahmed emphasized on the importance of the participation of government and private sectors in the reintegration programme of returnee Bangladeshi migrants.
He thanked the partner organizations of the initiative 'European Return and Reintegration Network (ERRIN), implementing agency ICMPD, and donor agency European Union for taking for creating the first ever joint public-private platform in Bangladesh for the welfare of migrants returning from abroad. He hoped that the participating organizations would play a role in improvement of returnee migrants and overall development of the country.
Among others, Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training Director General Shahidul Alam, Wage Earners Welfare Board Director General Hamidur Rahman, ICMPD's Head of Silk Routes Region Sedef Dearin, Project Manager of ERRIN Marianne Ulbricht, and Country Coordinator of ICMPD Bangladesh Ikram Hossain also attended the programme.
Representatives of more than 42 government, non-government, national and international organizations attended the programme. The representatives of the organizations signed the pledge expressing their willingness to work together for successful reintegration of Bangladeshi returnee migrants.


