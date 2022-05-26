Pvt sector credit growth dips to single digit

Private sector credit growth dipped further in March and lowered to a single digit after a rise since normalcy returned after a prolonged pandemic scare in the country.

In March of the running calendar year it came down to 8.63 per cent which is 2.24 percentage points lower than in February 10.87 per cent and also 2.44 percentage points than in January.

With this in the current year it fell for the third consecutive month.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has set a private sector credit growth target of 14.8 per cent for the current fiscal year ending in June. It missed its goal in the last fiscal year after the growth plunged to 8.63 per cent in March against the goal of 14.8 per cent which is much lower than the central bank's projection.

Anis A Khan, former

managing director, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd while talking to the Daily Observer said private growth credit was rising with a continuation but it started falling as both bankers and borrowers are cautious in providing loans since start of the Russia-Ukraine war and global instability.

He said due to war inflation is on the rise globally and Bangladesh is also feeling the pinch with higher food and non food inflation. Bank depositors are losing money as inflation is higher than deposit rates.

In this regard he suggested adjusting deposit rates with higher inflation and many countries of the world have already done so as their inflation was taking a toll on general people's purchasing power. As per BB latest statistics total liquid assets of the scheduled banks stood at Tk 4.36 trillion as of end of

March 2022 that was Tk 4.49 trillion at the end of June 2021. The minimum required liquid assets of the scheduled banks at the end of March 2022 were Tk 2.36 trillion. Total excess liquid assets continued to decrease in March 2022 compared to the previous months of the current fiscal year, due to gradual increase in credit demand along with Bangladesh Bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market with sale of US dollar.

On the other hand the point to point food inflation increased significantly to 6.34 per cent in March 2022 from 6.22 per cent in February of 2022 while non food inflation marginally decreased to 6.04 per cent in March 2022 from 6.10 per cent of February 2022.

A larger increase in food inflation outweighed the small decrease in non-food inflation causing point to point inflation to increase in March 2022. The point to point general inflation went up by 0.05 percentage point, reaching 6.22 per cent in March 2022 from 6.17 per cent of February 2022. Rising of world food prices along with oil prices due to Russia-Ukraine war might have fuelled up inflation.

Consequently, the twelve month average general inflation significantly increased to 5.75 per cent in March 2022 from 5.69 per cent in February 2022, reaching 0.45 percentage point higher than the target of 5.30 per cent for FY22, the BB information says.

A senior BB official said due to ongoing war and global volatile market private sector credit may further plunge. Though there was a possibility of rising private credit as the government supported entrepreneurs with stimulus package, it declined.

"Most of the banks are disbursing loans under the second round of stimulus packages which was supposed to induce faster pace in the private sector credit growth," he said.















