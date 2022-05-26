Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pvt sector credit growth dips to single digit

Bankers call it war toll

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Shamsul Huda

Private sector credit growth dipped further in March and lowered to a single digit after a rise since normalcy returned after a prolonged pandemic scare in the country.
In March of the running calendar year it came down to 8.63 per cent which is 2.24 percentage points lower than in February 10.87 per cent and also 2.44 percentage points than in January.
With this in the current year it fell for the third consecutive month.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has set a private sector credit growth target of 14.8 per cent for the current fiscal year ending in June. It missed its goal in the last fiscal year after the growth plunged to 8.63 per cent in March against the goal of 14.8 per cent which is much lower than the central bank's projection.
Anis A Khan, former
managing director, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd while talking to the Daily Observer said private growth credit was rising with a continuation but it started falling as both bankers and borrowers are cautious in providing loans since start of the Russia-Ukraine war and global instability.
He said due to war inflation is on the rise globally and Bangladesh is also feeling the pinch with higher food and non food inflation. Bank depositors are losing money as inflation is higher than deposit rates.
In this regard he suggested adjusting deposit rates with higher inflation and many countries of the world have already done so as their inflation was taking a toll on general people's purchasing power. As per BB latest statistics total liquid assets of the scheduled banks stood at Tk 4.36 trillion as of end of
March 2022 that was Tk 4.49 trillion at the end of June 2021. The minimum required liquid assets of the scheduled banks at the end of March 2022 were Tk 2.36 trillion. Total excess liquid assets continued to decrease in March 2022 compared to the previous months of the current fiscal year, due to gradual increase in credit demand along with Bangladesh Bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market with sale of US dollar.
On the other hand the point to point food inflation increased significantly to 6.34 per cent in March 2022 from 6.22 per cent in February of 2022 while non food inflation marginally decreased to 6.04 per cent in March  2022 from 6.10 per cent of February 2022.
A larger increase in food inflation outweighed the small decrease in non-food inflation causing point to point inflation to increase in March 2022. The point to point general inflation went up by 0.05 percentage point, reaching 6.22 per cent in March 2022 from 6.17 per cent of February 2022. Rising of world food prices along with oil prices due to Russia-Ukraine war might have fuelled up inflation.
Consequently, the twelve month average general inflation significantly increased to 5.75 per cent in March 2022 from 5.69 per cent in February 2022, reaching 0.45 percentage point higher than the target of 5.30 per cent for FY22, the BB information says.
A senior BB official said due to ongoing war and global volatile market private sector credit may further plunge.  Though there was a possibility of rising private credit as the government supported entrepreneurs with stimulus package, it declined.
 "Most of the banks are disbursing loans under the second round of stimulus packages which was supposed to induce faster pace in the private sector credit growth," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FM urges UNHCR to expedite Rohingya repatriation
19 children, 2 teachers killed in Texas school shooting
India allows wheat export to neighbours  
First post-pandemic global disaster summit begins in Indonesia
BGMEA asks for slash of electricity, gas prices
Dhaka, Delhi meet on power trade tomorrow
Public, private organisations agree for  reintegration of expat returnees
UNHCR urges regional countries not to over burden BD with fresh Rohingyas  


Latest News
Taijul fined for throwing ball at Mathews
3 RAB members beat up by locals in Chattogram
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
India to allow wheat export to neighbouring countries
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in key city
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Truck-leguna collision leaves 5 dead in Sirajganj
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
India imposes restrictions on sugar exports
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Teenager kills 19 children among 21 at Texas elementary school
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft