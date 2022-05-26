Tigresses enter ODI C’ship fray



The International Cricket Council on Wednesday included the Tigresses in the 2022-25 cycle of ICC Women's Championship. (file photo) Bangladesh Women's cricket team celebrate a wicket during World Cup Qualifier 2021.

After the success of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2014-16 and 2017-20, the tournament enters its third iteration for the years 2022-25, with Bangladesh and Ireland - ranked 9th and 10th in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings - added to the mix this time around, says an ICC official media release on Wednesday.

With addition of Bangladesh and Ireland, the number of teams taking part went up from eight to ten. This expansion to 10 teams is part of the ICC's commitment to accelerate the growth of the women's game and continue to drive competitiveness in the field.

Bangladesh and Ireland join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in pursuit of automatic qualification for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Each team will play eight three-match series, four in home and four away, over the next three years. At the end of the cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Australia will be out to defend their crown, having won the previous two cycles of the IWC. The ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 will begin with the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from June 1 to June 5 this year in Karachi.

"Increasing the number of teams in the ICC Women's Championship and awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women's game," ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said. "More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as we

saw at the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand."

The Tigresses will host India, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland while they will receive hospitality of New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies within this tenure.

The ICC however, awarded the ODI status to Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and USA with immediate effect.















Bangladesh Women's cricket entered another historic epoch as the International Cricket Council (ICC) included the Tigresses in the next cycle of the ICC Women's Championship. The ICC revealed the 2022-25 cycle ODI events on Wednesday.After the success of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2014-16 and 2017-20, the tournament enters its third iteration for the years 2022-25, with Bangladesh and Ireland - ranked 9th and 10th in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings - added to the mix this time around, says an ICC official media release on Wednesday.With addition of Bangladesh and Ireland, the number of teams taking part went up from eight to ten. This expansion to 10 teams is part of the ICC's commitment to accelerate the growth of the women's game and continue to drive competitiveness in the field.Bangladesh and Ireland join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in pursuit of automatic qualification for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.Each team will play eight three-match series, four in home and four away, over the next three years. At the end of the cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.Australia will be out to defend their crown, having won the previous two cycles of the IWC. The ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 will begin with the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from June 1 to June 5 this year in Karachi."Increasing the number of teams in the ICC Women's Championship and awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women's game," ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said. "More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as wesaw at the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand."The Tigresses will host India, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland while they will receive hospitality of New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies within this tenure.The ICC however, awarded the ODI status to Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and USA with immediate effect.