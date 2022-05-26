Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tigresses enter ODI C’ship fray

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday included the Tigresses in the 2022-25 cycle of ICC Women's Championship. (file photo) Bangladesh Women's cricket team celebrate a wicket during World Cup Qualifier 2021.

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday included the Tigresses in the 2022-25 cycle of ICC Women's Championship. (file photo) Bangladesh Women's cricket team celebrate a wicket during World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Bangladesh Women's cricket entered another historic epoch as the International Cricket Council (ICC) included the Tigresses in the next cycle of the ICC Women's Championship. The ICC revealed the 2022-25 cycle ODI events on Wednesday.
After the success of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2014-16 and 2017-20, the tournament enters its third iteration for the years 2022-25, with Bangladesh and Ireland - ranked 9th and 10th in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings - added to the mix this time around, says an ICC official media release on Wednesday.
With addition of Bangladesh and Ireland, the number of teams taking part went up from eight to ten. This expansion to 10 teams is part of the ICC's commitment to accelerate the growth of the women's game and continue to drive competitiveness in the field.
Bangladesh and Ireland join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in pursuit of automatic qualification for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
Each team will play eight three-match series, four in home and four away, over the next three years. At the end of the cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
Australia will be out to defend their crown, having won the previous two cycles of the IWC. The ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 will begin with the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from June 1 to June 5 this year in Karachi.
"Increasing the number of teams in the ICC Women's Championship and awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women's game," ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said. "More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as we
saw at the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand."
The Tigresses will host India, Pakistan,  Australia and Ireland while they will receive hospitality of New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies within this tenure.
The ICC however, awarded the ODI status to Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and USA with immediate effect.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FM urges UNHCR to expedite Rohingya repatriation
19 children, 2 teachers killed in Texas school shooting
India allows wheat export to neighbours  
First post-pandemic global disaster summit begins in Indonesia
BGMEA asks for slash of electricity, gas prices
Dhaka, Delhi meet on power trade tomorrow
Public, private organisations agree for  reintegration of expat returnees
UNHCR urges regional countries not to over burden BD with fresh Rohingyas  


Latest News
Taijul fined for throwing ball at Mathews
3 RAB members beat up by locals in Chattogram
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
India to allow wheat export to neighbouring countries
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in key city
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Truck-leguna collision leaves 5 dead in Sirajganj
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
India imposes restrictions on sugar exports
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Teenager kills 19 children among 21 at Texas elementary school
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft