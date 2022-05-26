Keep environment in mind in dev projects: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday gave direction to take all kinds of development projects and implement them by protecting the environment.

The Prime Minister gave the directive while inspecting the design of several development projects of 'Ministry of Housing and Public Works' and 'RAJUK' at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister.

The Press Wing of Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed it through a press release.

The Prime Minister observed the presentation of architectural design of construction of multi-storied residential buildings for government officials and employees in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar proposed by 'Ministry of Housing and Public Works' and 'RAJUK'; Construction of Sheikh Hasina International Convention Center at Shibchar on the Jajira side of the Padma

Bridge; Conservation of Flood Flow Zone at Turag River and Compact Township Development and Keraniganj Waterfront Smart City construction projects.

Instructing to ensure the protection of the environment, Sheikh Hasina said, "Everyone should pay attention to the importance of the environment in any project. The project has to be implemented by conserving reservoirs, keeping adequate green areas and conserving rain water."

The Prime Minister also directed the concerned authorities to keep a watchful eye on the development of industrial establishments.

She said, "Industrial establishments will be in specific industrial zones in each area. Unplanned industries cannot be built here and there. This issue must be taken seriously."

The three-term Prime Minister also emphasized on increasing diversity in building industrial enterprises.

Sheikh Hasina said, "It is necessary to focus on building agro-processing and IT device-related industries."

Sheikh Hasina also emphasized on increasing export oriented business and subsidizing small scale industries.

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury, Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia and concerned officials including Secretary to Housing and Public Works Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker were present at the time.











