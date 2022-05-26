Prof Zafar Iqbal, Prof Kaykobad recommend  use of EVM

Technology experts on Wednesday said Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is an excellent machine. On the other hand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said now it is not the time to say anything good or bad about the machine, we have to wait a little longer for further examination.

The Commission exchanged views on EVMs with technical experts on Wednesday. They expressed such opinions at the end of the meeting.

After the demonstration, Prof Zafar Iqbal told journalists, "I saw a machine by operating it. This is a very nice machine. I think few countries in the world have such valuable machine. I congratulate those who made it. It is very easy to use."

He further said, "I have

seen in the newspapers that political parties are making various demands including setting up of a new commission. I will tell the political parties, "If you can form a new commission according to your opinion, then I will request you to use this new machines, it will be of advantage to you."

EVM can be customized if you want? Responding to such question from reporters Zafar Iqbal said, "Whether one believes it or not is a political matter. I'm talking about the technical aspect of the machine. From a technical point of view, it is unlikely to be manipulated."

"I urge those who speak out against EVMs to report the problems to us in writing. We are willing to give them details about the EVM," he added.

The professor further said, "Undergraduate students in our country regularly make EVMs. By making EVM, they have brought various awards from abroad. I am personally convinced about EVM machine. It is a very nice machine." Prof Mohammad Kaykobad said, "No machine can be trusted 100 per cent. However, every part of what has been done here has been customized in such a way that one cannot change it even if one wishes to. I am convinced that the children of our country are skilled enough and we can trust them and their confidence level. It is a very good machine. I hope it will be displayed and anyone can test it."

Responding to a question from reporters, he said the Election Commission has a provision to invite political parties. I hope they will do that.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, "What we want to say is that we have not ignored anyone's opinion. We have had many meetings. Even today I have sat with eminent people. Those technology experts sat down with me. I don't want to say anything after their statement about this machine (EVM). I just want to say, I will have a few more meetings. Political parties will also be called." He said, "A technical person will be able to evaluate the machine. We called the technical persons from that perspective. We will also request the political parties to verify EVMs if they have a technical team or if they have one."

The CEC said, "The experts have said there is no scope for manipulation. But I have to trust the people who understand these things, the people who made the products. The experts have been reassured. We will have a few more big meetings. As some political parties say against it, we would like to know in writing what problems they are having. Let us know in writing. Let us have the opportunity to address systematically. We will try hard enough, we may have limitations - but there will be no error in trying. I will not say anything good or bad about the machine now. You will have to wait a little longer." Responding to a question from reporters, the CEC said, "We have not reached any decision on the EVMs whether we will use it in 300 seats in the 12th national elections or in 100 seats, or not at all."

Election Commissioner Brig Gen Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir, Md Anisur Rahman, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Prof Matin Saad Abdullah, Dr Md Mahfuzul Islam, Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) Director Maj Gen Sultanuzzaman Md Saleh Uddin, Chairman of Army Welfare Organization Maj Gen Mohammad Saidul Islam and Senior EC officials were present there.











