15 ministries, deptts lag behind in ADB projects implementation

A total 15 ministries and divisions including the healthcare department was behind in project implementation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (2021-22).

According to sources, from July to April of the current fiscal year, the implementation rate is 55.18 per cent. This rate is the highest in the last five years.

According to the report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED), the healthcare department has been able to spend Tk 3,970 crore in the first 10 months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year. Of the total allocation for the year, Tk 6,019 crore is unspent. In the current financial year, the total allocation for the healthcare sector is Tk 9,989 crore. There are 48 projects in this sector.

In the wake of coronavirus infection, there has been a lot of emphasis in recent years on the allocation of health care.

Analysts say it is disappointing that the money is unspent.

Professor Mostafizur Rahman, an honorary fellow of the center policy dialogue (CPD), told the Daily Observer, the demand for healthcare has increased in the Covid-19 situation. The poor people need this service of the government more. Considering the importance, the government has taken the right decision by allocating money in other sectors without giving the required amount. However, it is important to find out why this depressing picture of implementation is happening.

He said there is usually a tendency for physicians to be made directors of various projects. They understand good treatment but not good management. There may be some weaknesses as well. The Ministry of Health may review the matter.

According to sources, despite the government's allocation 70 per cent of the cost of medical treatment is from people's own pocket. Only 30 per cent of the cost of the government. This rate is the lowest in South Asia. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.

According to Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) data, the average ADP implementation rate of 15 largely allocated ministries and departments in the last 10 months is 55.77 per cent. In this case, the implementation of the health service department is only 39.65 per cent. The healthcare department ranks sixth in terms of allocation. On the other hand, the implementation rate of the local government department which is at the top of the allocation list is also 60.64 per cent. The highest implementation rate is in the Ministry of Industry. The Ministry has been able to spend about 83 per cent of the money allocated in 10 months.

The analysis shows that the health department has been lagging behind in terms of implementation for the last few years. The health care department was lagging behind among the 15 ministries and departments that received more allocations in the last fiscal year 2020-21. Implementation was less than 58 per cent.

Even then, the allocation for the healthcare department has been increased by Tk 5,862 crore in the ADP of the next fiscal year. At a meeting of the National Economic Committee (NEC) last week, the allocation for the healthcare department was increased to Tk 15,851 crore.

In the last 10 months, the ministries and departments have been able to spend a total of Tk 119,830 crore. After the amendment, the size of ADP for the current fiscal year has stood at Tk 2,17,175 crore. Outside of the overall implementation figure, the implementation progress of April as a single month is also satisfactory, which is about 10 per cent? A total of Tk 20,895 crore has been spent in the month.













