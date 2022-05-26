Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BCL man assaults DU student for not offering salam

Published : Thursday, 26 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
DU Correspondent

A student of Dhaka University was assaulted allegedly by an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Master Da Surya Sen Hall for not greeting him by saying salam.
Sajjadul Haque Sayedee, a student of Department of Anthropology of 2018-19 academic session and a resident student of Surya Sen Hall, lodged a written complaint against Mankiur Rahman, a student of Political Science department and a follower of Chhatra League general secretary of the hall unit Siam Rahman, to the hall administration regarding the physical assault.
"On Tuesday night, I was attending an online class at that time when some BCL activists stepped into my room. As I was busy in my class I couldn't greet them by saying salam. Being angered, BCL activist Manikur Rahman slapped me and kicked me", he wrote in his letter.
"Manikur scolded me and my roommates for not attending their programme and threatened me for not greeting them. When I stood up after cutting the zoom link, he slapped me and kicked me in the chest and threw me away," he added.
Manikur did not receive the phone call when the correspondent tried to contact him for comment.
Admitting the incident of beating, Chhatra League general secretary of the hall unit Siam Rahman said ,"The incident that happened last night is totally unexpected. I will settle the issue with them this afternoon."
Surya Sen hall provost prof. Mokbul Hossen Vuiyan said, " I have received the complaint letter and formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident within three working days. Actions will be taken if the allegation is proved true."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remembering rebel poet Nazrul
BCL man assaults DU student for not offering salam
DSCC to construct public toilets at all wards: Mayor
NSU, iDEA Project ink MoU to support startups
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
New Fire Service DG takes charge
Engr Lutfor gets IEB lifetime award
Ayub Bachchu fan pays tribute to the legend thru music


Latest News
Taijul fined for throwing ball at Mathews
3 RAB members beat up by locals in Chattogram
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
India to allow wheat export to neighbouring countries
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in key city
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Truck-leguna collision leaves 5 dead in Sirajganj
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Bangladesh, Serbia keen to further strengthen bilateral partnership
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
India imposes restrictions on sugar exports
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Teenager kills 19 children among 21 at Texas elementary school
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft