BCL man assaults DU student for not offering salam

A student of Dhaka University was assaulted allegedly by an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Master Da Surya Sen Hall for not greeting him by saying salam.

Sajjadul Haque Sayedee, a student of Department of Anthropology of 2018-19 academic session and a resident student of Surya Sen Hall, lodged a written complaint against Mankiur Rahman, a student of Political Science department and a follower of Chhatra League general secretary of the hall unit Siam Rahman, to the hall administration regarding the physical assault.

"On Tuesday night, I was attending an online class at that time when some BCL activists stepped into my room. As I was busy in my class I couldn't greet them by saying salam. Being angered, BCL activist Manikur Rahman slapped me and kicked me", he wrote in his letter.

"Manikur scolded me and my roommates for not attending their programme and threatened me for not greeting them. When I stood up after cutting the zoom link, he slapped me and kicked me in the chest and threw me away," he added.

Manikur did not receive the phone call when the correspondent tried to contact him for comment.

Admitting the incident of beating, Chhatra League general secretary of the hall unit Siam Rahman said ,"The incident that happened last night is totally unexpected. I will settle the issue with them this afternoon."

Surya Sen hall provost prof. Mokbul Hossen Vuiyan said, " I have received the complaint letter and formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident within three working days. Actions will be taken if the allegation is proved true." -UNB











