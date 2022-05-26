NSU, iDEA Project ink MoU to support startups

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division and North South University (NSU) will work together to create a sustainable startup ecosystem in Bangladesh with different research and activities on innovation and entrepreneurship.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at NSU in the capital's Bashundhara residential area on Wednesday.

In the presence of the Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam and the Vice-Chancellor of North South University Professor Atiqul Islam, the MoU was signed by the Project Director (Joint Secretary) of the iDEA Project Md Altaf Hossain and NSU Professor and the director of NSU "Startups Next Initiative" Dr Shazzad Hosain.











